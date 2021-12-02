MICHIGAN

Feds charge Flint man with assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol siege

Robert Snell
The Detroit News
Prosecutors charged a Flint man Thursday with assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon and breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Justin Jersey, 31, is facing six charges, including assault, civil disorder, breaking into a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry and engaging in physical violence, according to a petition filed in federal court in Detroit.

Full details of the criminal case were unclear because the case has not been unsealed in Washington, D.C. But Jersey is at least the 13th person from Michigan charged in connection with a siege involving hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump motivated by unfounded claims of voter fraud. The largest concentration of defendants from Michigan — four — are from Macomb County.

Nationally, more than 676 people have been charged with crimes, according to a database created by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University.

A handful of Michigan cases have involved allegations of violent behavior.

In this still frame from YouTube video the man police say is Michael Foy of Wixom, (wearing a gray winter coat with a fur-lined hood and holding the hockey stick that moments earlier was used to swing at Capitol Police officers at one of the entrances to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection).

Federal prosecutors said Michael Joseph Foy of Wixom struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick that had carried a Trump flag earlier in the day. 

Foy later rallied others to climb through broken windows in the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said, citing a YouTube video and police body camera footage. 

