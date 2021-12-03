Lake Orion High School student who allegedly threatened to shoot up school arrested

Orion Township — Police have arrested a 15-year-old Lake Orion High School student who allegedly declared one day after four Oxford High School students were gunned down inside the school that he would shoot up his school if he could obtain a gun.

Officials from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the junior was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at his Orion Township home by sheriff's detectives for "making a terrorist threat."

The two high schools are about 7 miles apart.

The arrest came just hours after Sheriff Michael Bouchard and other law enforcement officials warned on Thursday that those making copycat threats of violence would be sought out and arrested.

The teen is being housed in Oakland County's juvenile detention center, Children’s Village, officials said. His name has not been released.

The student was expected to appear Friday afternoon before an Oakland County Probate Court referee.

"School districts around the state have closed because of concerns for student and staff safety,” Bouchard said in a statement. “We have seen first-hand the tragic consequences when these statements turn into action.

"Some may think it is a joke. It is not. Others see it as a way to get out of school or it may be a real precursor that requires us to intervene and prevent. We are aggressively investigating each of these threats and will seek to hold anyone accountable who makes such threats.”

At least 60 schools have closed due to the specter of threats being circulated on social media and other means, taxing law enforcement, authorities said this week.