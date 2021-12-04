UM fans descend on Indianapolis, pumped for Big 10 Championship Game

Indianapolis — Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus they are not.

But Will Thompson and Kelsey Snyder left the North Pole this week and headed to Indianapolis in hopes of spreading some holiday magic and a University of Michigan win at the Big 10 Championship Game.

The Wolverines are taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana's state capital. A victory would make a College Football Playoff berth likely.

That is why Thompson and Synder are pumped, and wanted to be at the game.

The couple, who met at UM, graduated in 2018 and got married in Detroit in October, began a journey on Thursday when they left the small city in Alaska known as the North Pole, where Thompson is stationed in the Army ROTC. They took two planes to Chicago. Then, the couple boarded a recreational vehicle with their parents for the last leg of the trip to Indianapolis.

"We are die-hard fans," said Snyder, who's is tailgating and attending an alumni gathering before heading to the game. "Hopefully, we will get a win!"

Today's game is a milestone for UM because the it hasn’t won the Big Ten since 2004. The Wolverines have never played in the College Football Playoff. The team also hasn’t won a national title since 1997.

But UM fans were filled with hope as they began arriving in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Robert Counts and Kimberly Rogers drove in from Detroit and had dinner at the Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar in downtown Indianapolis.

"We decided to see Michigan win it all, win the Big Ten championship and go to the next level," said Counts, a 2000 UM alum. "We decided just to be downtown Indianapolis, see Lucas Oil field stadium and we are looking for a win. Go Blue!"

Though Rogers is a Wayne State University alum, she was just as excited for UM as Counts.

"I'm here for the win!" Rogers said.

Dan Clark got up at 3 a.m. on Saturday and drove from Grand Rapids, arriving at 5 a.m. to meet up with friends and go to the game.

"It's Michigan, baby," said Clark, a Grand Rapids Junior College graduate and self-described "true blue, in and out" fan of UM, and a season ticket holder.

"We've been 11 years in the process of winning this title," said Clark, "and we are about to go win it today!"

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com