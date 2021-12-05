Alexander & Hornung recalls pork products due to possible Listeria

The Detroit News

A St. Clair Shores company is recalling cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and may be stored in consumers' refrigerators and freezers.

The voluntary recall by Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premimum Meat Co. Inc., includes about 234,391 pounds of the products produced on various dates and shipped to retail sites nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products bear the establishment number "EST.M10125" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS announcement said.

Products include Wellshire Wood Smoked No Carving Required Spiral Sliced All Natural Semi-Boneless Cooked Seasoned Uncured Ham, non-spiral sliced varieties and Alexander & Hornung Sprial Sliced Smoked Ham with Natural Juices. A full list of recalled products can be found here.

The company notified FSIS after product sampling found positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed cases of illness due to consumption, the announcement said.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an infection affecting primarily older aduts, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, still neck, loss of balance and convulsions that can be preceded by diarrhea and other gatrointestinal symptoms, the USDA website said. An infection can spread beyond the intestinal tract. In pregant women, an infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery and life-threatening infections in newborns, the USDA said.

Consumers can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1 (888) 674-6854 or live chat at Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Consumers can ask questions by sending an email to MPHotline@usda.gov