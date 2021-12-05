Winter storm warning issued for parts of Northern Michigan

Parts of Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula are under a winter storm warning as roads remain snow covered and slippery after as much as 10 inches have pounded some areas.

The warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan.

By Sunday night, 10 inches had fallen in Higgins Lake, 9 inches each in the southern portion of Atlanta and Lewiston; 9.5 inches in Grayling and 7.4 inches in Alpena, according the weather service data.

Aeas that remain under the warning include southeast , western , and central Chippewa County, and western Mackinac County. Additional snow is expected with accumulations of up to 2 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Alpena, Cheboygan, Petoskey, Rogers City, Mackinac Island and St. James should expect up to an additional 1 inch of snow accumulation, according to the weather service.

The cities of Gaylord, Mancelona, Charlevoix, Atlanta, Grayling, Mio and Harrisville should expect mixed precipitation with up to an inch of additional snow and a light glaze of ice accumulation.

In Michigan's Upper Peninsual, Alger, Baraga, Marquette, southern Houghton, Luce and northern Schoolcraft counties are under a winter storm warning until 1 a.m. Monday. Additional accumulations of 4-8 inches with lesser amounts in southern Marquette County are expected, with the lowest amounts near Baraga and L'Anse.

Winds gusts could reach 40 miles per hour, resulting in blowing snow, particularly along the Lake Superior shoreline.

"Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility," the weather service in Marquette wrote in its winter weather message. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches."

Delta and southern Schoolcraft counties should expect slippery road conditions and northwesterly wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour Monday morning that will cause drifting snow.