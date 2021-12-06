Criminal cases over school threats pile up for Metro Detroit prosecutors

Pontiac — In the week since a shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven people, schools in Southeast Michigan have experienced a rash of social media threats, along with several arrests of students found with guns on them, authorities said.

This prompted Michael Rice, Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction, to urge last week that anyone found to have threatened a school should face "significant consequences" and be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

More:School threats should bring 'significant consequences,' Michigan superintendent says

"This is a grievous crime. It is not funny. It is not play. It is disrupting school communities," Rice told The Detroit News. '"This is not an unusual phenomenon. ... It is a despicable phenomenon.”

Nearly a dozen people have been charged in Metro Detroit in connection to school threats and the number of cases is expected to rise, local prosecutors said. The common charge after a threat is "false report or threat of terrorism," and it's a 20-year felony, which is also how people are charged after bomb threats.

In Wayne County, Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged seven people with school threats in the past week. The suspects range from 13 to 16 years old, and hail from every region of Wayne County: city, suburbs, Downriver, Western Wayne, and the Grosse Pointes.

One student allegedly threatened a Grosse Pointe Woods middle school.

After the student was arrested, Grosse Pointe schools superintendent Jon Dean explained that "while these threats appeared to be copycat-style threats intended to cause disruption or spark a response, in speaking to the police we felt this was the best course of action."

More:Arrest made in alleged threat against Grosse Pointe Woods middle school

Three others allegedly threatened Detroit schools, including one directed at Mumford High School. One allegedly threatened a Southgate middle school, and another Belleville High School.

Another was in possession of a weapon at a Detroit "upper academy" for 5th through 8th graders, Worthy's office said.

"There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now," Worthy said in a statement. "I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see."

Monday morning, a social media threat to "shoot up" Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights stoked students' fears that more violence could come.

More:Threat made to 'shoot up' Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said "four or five" school threat cases are moving through the county's juvenile system, warrants are being sought in other cases, and still other threats are being investigated and haven't been submitted by police to the prosecutor's office.

Lucido said his office would take a "zero tolerance" approach.

"We promise to prosecute every one of these threats," Lucido told The News. "That's the only way you can get the message across. There will not be a walk. There will not be leniency."

"When does it stop?" Lucido added. "When does it not become a joke anymore? What have we learned?"

In northern Macomb County, Romeo High School went into a "precautionary lockdown" Monday afternoon, the district said in a letter, "to investigate a concern that was brought to our attention a short time ago."

School officials ended the letter stating there is no "active threat" at the school.

Last Thursday, Southlake High School, on the Macomb County side of St. Clair Shores, was evacuated due to a threat, police said.

More:South Lake High School in St. Clair Shores evacuated after threat

Sterling Heights police responded to at least two threats last week, one at a high school, another at a middle school. They arrested a Stevenson High School student who allegedly made that threat, a girl they describe only as a "minor."

Sterling Heights police say neither threat was credible, but that both were taken seriously.

More:Police investigate 2 Sterling Heights school threats; girl arrested

"Every incident involving threats in our schools will be taken seriously," Sterling Heights police said.

Lucido urged school officials to take threats seriously the first time.

"Bullies, threats, scare tactics, terrifying other kids: if it's in your policy manual, and your school board actually voted on this, do yourself a favor," Lucido said. "Follow through with your obligation of office."

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a request for information on how many school threats have been charged in the last week.

Last week, Oakland County experienced a "tidal wave" of school closures in response to threats, school and law enforcement officials said.

At one point, more than 60 school districts in Southeast Michigan canceled classes due to threats.

Wednesday morning, a 17-year-old Southfield high school student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Officers were called at about 12:30 p.m. to the Southfield Regional Academic Campus after the school's principal received a tip that the student was in possession of a weapon, according to authorities. The facility is an alternative high school located on Evergreen Road south of Nine Mile Road.

School resource officers and school administrators pulled the student from a classroom and escorted him to the office, according to authorities.

Police found a pistol in the student's coat pocket, officials said. They also said the gun had three bullets in the magazine, but no bullet in the chamber.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren called it a "poor decision...to not only carry a weapon, but carry a weapon on school property," but said "there's no indication there was a copy-cat situation" or specific threats to the school.

More:Police arrest student, 17, for bringing gun into Southfield school

Threats are not always prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as the state superintendent has urged.

A 15-year-old Lake Orion High School student was charged with threatening to shoot up his school if he could obtain a gun, authorities said last week.

But at his Friday court hearing, before Oakland County Probate Referee Michael Hand, the referee authorized a misdemeanor charge: threatening to commit violence with a firearm against students or employees on school property.

Misdemeanors in Michigan carry a maximum of one year in jail.

More:Lake Orion High student charged with threatening to shoot up school

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday in Waterford after allegedly making a "direct threat" to his middle school. Prosecutor McDonald has charged him in juvenile court with "knowingly making a false report of terrorism."

He is due back in court on Dec. 20 and will remain in custody until then.

More:Boy, 13, arrested after alleged threat against Waterford middle school

jdickson@detroitnews.com