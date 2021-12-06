Michigan schools report 46 COVID-19 outbreaks in last week

Lansing — The number of new COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters at Michigan schools dropped to 46 on Monday, down from last week's tally of 93, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The numbers come less than two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The largest new cluster or outbreak involved 20 students at Davison Middle School in Genesee County. Macomb County reported three new outbreaks or clusters at schools, Oakland County reported 10. And Wayne County reported three.

The state health department's website listed 511 ongoing outbreaks or clusters at K-12 schools on Monday, involving 7,184 infections. The largest of the ongoing outbreaks featured 92 students at Bay County's Western High School.

K-12 outbreaks and clusters involve educational institutions that have been found by their local health department to have multiple cases comprising at least 10% of students, teachers or staff, within a specified core group or at least three cases within a specified core group.

On Friday, the state health department released new quarantine guidance for Michigan schools. The department recommended that local health departments and schools work together to quickly isolate COVID-19 cases among students and staff, identify close contacts of those cases and adopt quarantine policies that reduce the risk of transmission in schools while allowing in-person learning.

"Schools have the ability to be safe now that children ages 5 and older can be vaccinated," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at the health department. "We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus."

The health department continues to recommend, but not mandate, that students and staff wear masks inside Michigan schools.

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated individuals who were in contact with someone with COVID-19 but who don't have symptoms don't have to quarantine. Contacts who are not fully vaccinated and don't have symptoms can participate in school activities if wearing a mask for 14 days after exposure and using a test to stay strategy.

If masking was not maintained, contacts may participate in school activities at the discretion of the local health department.

Statewide, Michigan added 16,590 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths linked to the virus on Monday amid a fourth surge that continues to test the capacity of the state's hospital system.

Michigan hit a new record of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus Monday at 4,356, a 4% increase from the tally a week earlier.

