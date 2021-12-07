$400-per-vehicle refunds coming for Michigan drivers: Whitmer

Lansing — The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association plans to refund state drivers $400 per vehicle with checks coming in the second quarter of 2022, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration announced Tuesday.

The Democratic governor called on the MCCA to issue refund checks to distribute its $5 billion surplus in November. Under state law, the MCCA levies an assessment each year to cover claims for those catastrophically injured in car accidents.

The organization's analysis found that about $3 billion of the surplus could be returned to policyholders. The MCCA sought "to issue the largest possible refund to policyholders while maintaining sufficient funds to ensure continuity of care," said a letter from Kevin Clinton, the association's executive director.

"These refunds and the recently announced statewide average rate reductions are lowering costs for every Michigan driver," Whitmer said on Tuesday. “Michiganders have paid into the catastrophic care fund for decades, and I am pleased that the MCCA developed this plan so quickly after unanimously approving my request to return surplus funds to the pockets of Michiganders."

For years, Michigan had been known for its high auto insurance prices. Lawmakers overhauled the system in 2019. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said the coming refunds are "a major win for all drivers — especially Detroiters — who have paid the highest insurance rates in the nation for decades."

The board of the MCCA voted on Nov. 3 in favor of issuing refund checks to drivers across the state. The association submitted its refund plan with more detailsto the Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) on Monday. Under it, money will go to every Michiganian with an auto insurance policy in force as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to the governor's office.

The surplus funds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies operating in Michigan by March 9, 2022, and the insurers will be responsible for issuing checks to eligible policyholders, according to the governor's office.

DIFS will direct insurers to issue refund checks to consumers as expeditiously as possible with a deadline of 60 days after the transfer of funds.

“DIFS stood with Gov. Whitmer in calling upon the MCCA to return surplus funds to Michiganders with auto insurance, and we applaud the MCCA for taking the necessary next steps to deliver the largest refund possible to drivers while maintaining the viability of the fund," DIFS Director Anita Fox said. "In the coming months, DIFS will work to ensure that refund checks are issued to Michigan consumers as quickly as possible."

Those eligible for the refunds don't need to take action in order to receive them, the governor's office said on Tuesday.

The association's surplus grew from $2.4 billion at the end of 2020 to $5 billion as of June 30. The estimated surplus resulted "from realized and expected savings from reforms to Michigan's no-fault insurance law and higher than projected investment returns," Clinton wrote in a letter to Fox on Monday.

Before the changes in 2019, Michigan drivers were broadly required to have unlimited personal injury protection as part of their auto insurance with the MCCA assessment being paid by everyone with a policy.

After the changes, the MCCA had liability for policies issued before July 2, 2020, and for new policies in which drivers chose unlimited coverage — Clinton has previously said about 80% of Michigan drivers chose to stick with unlimited coverage.

Last November, the claims association announced its assessment charged per vehicle was decreasing to $86 for the period beginning July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, a 14% reduction.

The Legislature created the MCCA, but it's not considered a state agency.

Individuals who have historical vehicles will receive $80 refunds, according to Clinton's Tuesday letter.

cmauger@detroitnews.com