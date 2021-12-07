Holocaust Memorial Center receives $15 million gift, largest single donation in its history

The Holocaust Memorial Center on Tuesday received a $15 million gift, the largest single charitable donation in its history, to be put toward creating a permanent endowment to support the Farmington Hills center for years to come.

The gift from the Zekelman family and Zekelman Industries — Zekelman Industries is North America’s largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer — will go to the Holocaust Memorial Center's $100 million Comprehensive Campaign, which will fund its endowment.

“We are truly humbled by and grateful for the continued generosity of the Zekelman family and Zekelman Industries. This $15 million donation is significant on its own. It is even more extraordinary as it increases their overall support of the Holocaust Memorial Center to $25 million,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of the Holocaust Memorial Center in a press release. “This major donation will enable us to expand the important work we do to teach the lessons of the Holocaust and confront antisemitism and hatred.”

The 55,000-square-foot Holocaust Memorial Center, situated on the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus on Orchard Lake Road, is the the only Holocaust museum in Michigan and the first free-standing institution of its kind in the United States. It serves about 100,000 visitors a year, both in person and through online programming.

The Zekelmans' gift is significant not just in its size but in that it's more than triple the memorial center's annual operating budget of $4 million a year. By building up a permanent endowment fund for the center, it will allow it to maintain its facilities and boost operational funding, while also expanding special event, traveling exhibit and educational offerings.

“We’ve always been impressed by the positive and lasting impact the Holocaust Memorial Center has had on millions of lives, it’s truly inspiring. With antisemitism and hate crimes on the rise, we feel a sense of urgency to help organizations, like the Holocaust Memorial Center, that are passionately working to combat it,” said Barry Zekelman, chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries.

The Zekelmans' gift comes just days after the Holocaust Memorial Center received another boost from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. Under a new $100 million arts and culture initiative unveiled last week, the Holocaust center is one of 11 Metro Detroit arts and cultural institutions in Metro Detroit that will receive annual support for operating expenses.

