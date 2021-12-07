Reported Monroe County school threat false, officials say

Three Airport Community Schools students could be facing charges after falsely alleging a classmate threatened violence this week, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy who works as a school resource officer learned about the alleged threat early Tuesday from the Wagar Middle School principal. The three youths had "reported that they each interacted on Snapchat with a person that made a threat towards Airport Community Schools and posted it to his story," investigators said in a statement.

The students reported they saw the post Monday night and one showed a screenshot, according to the release.

Officials said a 13-year-old student in the district was held at the Monroe County Youth Center. But the deputy and school officials determined the threat was false

"One of the students suggested they report a threat so school would be cancelled," investigators reported. "That student then created the image of the threat on his phone."

The case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review of possible charges.

It follows numerous threats in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School last week that prompted many districts to close.

Some have resulted in charges or arrests.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office has charged 12 students in the last week, including five announced Tuesday.

Harper Woods police on Tuesday said they had arrested two girls in connection with a threat targeting a high school.

Police last week arrested several in connection alleged threats in Grosse Pointe Woods, Lake Orion and Waterford Township. A 17-year-old who brought a pistol to Southfield Regional Academic Campus also was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, authorities reported what appeared to be false alarms at Walled Lake Central High and in Roseville on Tuesday.