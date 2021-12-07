Two members of kidnapped Michigan missionary family released, sources say

Carol Thompson and John Barnes

The Detroit News

Hart — Two of the three hostages released by a Haitian gang Sunday night are from Michigan, according to two sources.

The Michigan family, a mother and five children, was kidnapped Oct. 16 after leaving an orphanage outside Port-au-Prince. They were in a van with a group of 11 other Anabaptist missionaries from the United States and Canada.

The Michigan family are members of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, a small congregation in the roughly 2,000-person city of Hart. They live south of Shelby, a small village near Hart. The mother is 48 and the children range in age from 6 to young adults.

Four of the Michigan missionaries remain kidnapped. The 49-year-old father of the Michigan family is in Haiti but did not go on the bus and was not captured. He is the teacher at Maple Valley Christian Day School, a small private school operated by a group of churches where the younger children attend.

Hart Dunkard Brethren Church Pastor Ron Marks said Tuesday the father called a friend in the congregation to tell them about the releases.

Mark said he believes all the prayers being said for the family are having an impact. He hopes this is the beginning of more releases, Lord willing.

“The steps in our path are not our own steps. They belong to God,” Marks said.

“We don’t understand the mind of God, but we know his will.”

Marks said Christian Aid Ministries and the State Department have asked family and friends not to disclose details. The pastor said he has not heard directly from Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based nonprofit that organized the trip to Haiti and offers missionary opportunities for members Mennonite, Amish and other Conservative Anabaptist groups.

The 400 Mawozo gang has claimed responsibility for the kidnappings. Its leader asked for a $1 million ransom for each captured missionary.

On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries announced three of the captured missionaries had been released Sunday night. Another two were released in late November. The group said it cannot provide any details about who was freed or the circumstances of their release.

"Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released," Christian Aid Ministries wrote in a Monday press release. "We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support."

The Detroit News has decided not to name the family. Neighbors described them as kind and hardworking.

The Hart Dunkard Brethren Church emphasizes missionary work, Marks told The Detroit News in October. Its members go to Haiti, Africa and the southwest United States for humanitarian and teaching projects.

Haiti is experiencing a rise in kidnappings this year, as well as civil unrest and a spike in crime after former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July and a devastating earthquake hit in August.

The U.S. Department of State warns Americans not to travel there, saying violent crime is common and kidnapping is widespread.

Staff Writer Melissa Nann Burke contributed.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com