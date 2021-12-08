Holiday Cheer for Charity moves to final round

It's time to vote for the winner of The Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity. The newspaper will donate $20,000 to the nonprofit that raises the most money by Dec. 22 at noon and will be declared the winner in this annual competition.

After 11 nonprofits fought for their place in the finale, the five with the most votes were sent to the final round.

The five nonprofits participating in the final round are:

Detroit Dog Rescue: A group that works to raise awareness about Detroit's forgotten, homeless and stray dogs. It advocates for humane rescue alternatives and assists police departments and residents with stray dogs. Facebook | Twitter

Mercy Education Project: Its mission is to provide women and girls with limited access to resources the tools for educational equity, economic stability and mobility; and cultural enrichment opportunities. Facebook | Twitter

Freedom House Detroit: A nonprofit that provides temporary homes and a lifelong community to people from around the world fleeing persecution and seeking asylum in the U.S. It also offers legal aid as well as medical and mental health care. Facebook | Twitter

Detroit PAL: An organization that works with the Detroit Police Department and community volunteers to offer sports, academic enrichment and leadership development programs to Detroit children. Facebook | Twitter

Coalition on Temporary Shelter: Founded in 1982, the group works to serve Detroit's homeless and offers emergency shelter, transitional housing and support services to homeless men, women and children. Facebook | Twitter

Readers over the age of 18 can begin donating at www.detroitnews.com/donatecheer to their favorite charity. Donations are a minimum of $10.

Each donated dollar counts as a vote and the finalists keep the money they raise, but the charity with the most votes also wins the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News.

Readers are also encouraged to show their support for their favorite contestant on social media and tag The Detroit News in their posts.

Last year, more than 12,600 votes were cast in the first round and more than $78,000 was raised in the competition. Long-term mental health facility Rose Hill Center in Holly won the $20,000 prize after raising almost $43,000 in donations.

For information on how to participate in this year's contest, log on to detroitnews.com/cheer2021.

Charlie E. Ramirez contributed to this article.