Michigan House panel advances new incentive programs amid business warnings

Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation that would create a large state incentive program in an effort to attract and retain more businesses.

The Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve — which would be funded by the Legislature — would distribute money to the proposed Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund and the Critical Industry Fund to aid in the development of manufacturing and commercial sites and the creation of jobs.

Should the proposals become law, the Legislature could put money in the economic development funds by the end of the year, likely in the form of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to start. Some officials have speculated the program could receive millions of dollars in funding, and that one of its initial targets is General Motors Co.

“This allows for a healthy process between the branches of government and it's performance based, measurable and accountable,” said Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, a sponsor of the bills.

“We’re not looking at trying to play a shell game here. This is actual growth for our state.”

The House panel also reported out a Senate bill that would extend the sunset for the brownfield redevelopment program from 2022 to 2027 and lower some of the benchmarks required to participate in the program.

But some lawmakers were hesitant about getting into an incentives race with other states that is likely to continue ratcheting up with taxpayer dollars that could otherwise be spent on infrastructure or education.

“Where does it end?” asked Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor. “...It seems like an arms race with each state offering more and more in a spiral downward.”

Business leader support

Several officials have speculated the push for the package’s passage is tied to GM's upcoming decision on where the Detroit automaker will locate its next battery cell manufacturing site.

But people testifying on the bill Wednesday declined to specify which companies could benefit, noting some lawmakers had signed non-disclosure agreements regarding potential beneficiaries.

But business leaders were clear Wednesday about the types of business the state could lose without such incentive programs and did so with a sense of urgency.

Business leaders told lawmakers in a more than two-hour hearing that the new funding was sorely needed as other states offering bigger incentives sought to steal away Michigan’s manufacturing base.

“We are getting our lunch taken away on a regular basis by other states that are more equipped to attract and retain more businesses,” said John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturing Association.

Recently announced electric vehicle projects in Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina were only secured after each state offered a minimum of a half a billion doolars in incentives, said Bob Trezise, of Economic Development Leaders for Michigan.

Additionally, the Southern Auto Alliance is clearly seeking to edge in on Michigan’s auto and manufacturing base by making Michigan “irrelevant as a mobility capital,” said Quentin Messer Jr., Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s chief.

Messer told lawmakers the state currently has 11 projects in its pipeline worth $74 billion, but it needed more incentives to land those and other projects. Some of the opportunities “will be decided in the next 60-90 days,” he said.

“I had a CEO recently tell me that money goes where it can be fed,” Messer said “We need to make sure Michigan remains one of the most attractive buffets.”

How funds would work

Under the legislation, the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund would be housed in the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. That fund would receive appropriations from the Legislature and funnel money into two new accounts called the Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund and Critical Industry Fund in the Michigan Strategic Fund.

The Michigan Strategic Site Readiness Fund would provide aid to businesses for items such as land acquisition, site preparation, infrastructure improvements, demolition or rehabilitation of a site, environmental remediation and some fees related to engineering, surveying or architecture.

The Critical Industry Fund would help to pay for costs such as gap financing, deal-closing or workforce training.

When considering an application, the Michigan Strategic Fund has to consider several criteria, including the number of new jobs, risks of the project, the community impact, any local matching support, any other state or federal aid for the project, a project’s need for the investment, impact on other existing businesses and its use or rehabilitation of historic sites.

Each program will have clawback and audit provisions to ensure the companies meet and maintain promises in their grant or loan agreements, including project dates and benchmarks. Any requests for changes to an agreement would have to be noticed to the governor, all lawmakers, and the House and Senate fiscal agencies.

On March 15 of every year, a report would have to be prepared for the Legislature and governor on the activities of the fund.

“The bill adds several layers of transparency,” said Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, a sponsor of the bills. “Gone are the days in which we are making deals shrouded in shadows.”

House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said it was possible that the Legislature would approve a supplemental spending bill related to the economic development package by the end of the year.

The details were still being negotiated, he said.

"The thing that was the most important to me personally was legislative oversight,” Albert said. “And it looks like they’ve done a good job with that.”

Several members of the Legislature supported the idea of lawmakers holding the purse strings for the projects in an arrangement that appears to give them more financial oversight than other business incentive programs handled by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The bills are tie-barred to two separate bills that would limit avenues to get around the Legislature's appropriation duties.

One would limit administrative transfers as they apply to money for the funds in question. And another, passed through the House earlier this year, would limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to transfer any funds between agencies, a tool she used in 2019 to alter appropriations made by the Legislature during a budget stalemate.

