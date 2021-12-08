Michigan House plan aims to boost access to COVID-19 treatments

Lansing — A key Michigan House committee unveiled a $1.2 billion spending plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday with $134 million going to expand access to treatments across the state.

Under the proposal, $59 million would go to administering monoclonal treatments for COVID-19, $50 million would go to creating early treatment sites and $25 million would go to purchasing treatments.

House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said people are having trouble getting the treatments and expanding their use would prevent hospitalizations. Michigan is facing a surge in coronavrius infections that's testing the capacity of hospitals to handle the rush of patients.

“By and large, these treatments are being done at hospitals,” Albert said. “Well, they’re having really bad staffing problems right now. So let’s find some other areas where we can get these treatments out there.”

Michigan reported a record number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday: 4,356. And the percentage of tests bringing positive results reached 19.6% last week, the highest weekly percentage since the early weeks of the pandemic.

For people at high risk of severe illness, monoclonal antibodies are supposed to be administered as soon as possible after a diagnosis, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The antibodies can help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus, the CDC says.

Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, who sponsored the spending proposal, said the legislation would set up at least one treatment site in eight different regions across Michigan.

“We have received very positive feedback about these treatments," Calley said.

Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, suggested she supported the spending proposal but questioned why the focus was on treatments and not vaccinations, which she said are cheaper.

The House Appropriations Committee discussed the spending plan during a meeting Wednesday morning. But the panel didn't immediately vote to advance the proposal. Albert said there was more vetting and negotiation that needed to take place.

The plan would rely on federal COVID-19 funds. It also includes money for health care staffing and testing efforts. The Michigan Health & Hospital Association voiced support for the measure.

The Michigan House and Senate have four more scheduled session days remaining before the end of 2021 after Wednesday. Lawmakers have faced pressure to appropriate more money from the American Rescue Plan, the federal government's COVID-19 stimulus legislation, by the end of the year.

The new House bill includes $300 million for rapid testing and screening in schools and $367 million for testing across the state. That money came through the American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed in March, and lawmakers have little discretion over how it's spent.

The bill would also allocate $90 million for vaccination efforts.

However, the state Department of Health and Human Services would be barred from using the dollars "for marketing, education, outreach and other community engagement strategies" to promote the vaccine.

The vaccine funds are for "for logistics and distribution," according to language attached to the appropriation.

In addition, the proposal features $300 million for health care employee recruitment and retention and $24 million for nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Overall, the state still has about $10 billion in federal funds yet to be appropriated. Lawmakers have discretion over how to spend about $5.7 billion of the total, according to the State Budget Office.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget office asked Republican lawmakers to approve $2.5 billion in supplemental spending. The $300 million for school testing has been a priority because it must be allocated by August and is supposed to go to helping schools this school year, said Chris Harkins, state budget director.

Albert described the $1.2 billion spending plan discussed Wednesday as a "House plan" with more conversations to take place with the Senate and Whitmer's administration.

cmauger@detroitnews.com