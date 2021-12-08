Pedestrian struck by hit-run driver, then 2nd vehicle in Monroe Co.

Whiteford Township — A 23-year-old Ottawa Lake man is recovering after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night as he walked along a road and then hit by a second vehicle, officials said.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to a location on Yankee Road and east of Memorial Highway in Whiteford Township for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking along Yankee Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued traveling, leaving the victim in the roadway, police said.

Moments later, a second vehicle — a maroon 2019 Honda CRV — traveling west on Yankee Road struck the man as he was lying in the roadway. Police said Honda's driver, a 59-year-old Sylvania, Ohio woman, stopped and remained at the scene.

Medics took the man to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio. The Honda's driver was not injured in the crash, officials said.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash and anyone with information about the first vehicle or the driver involved in the hit-and-run should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7708.

