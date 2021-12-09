First case of omicron variant identified in Michigan in Kent County

The first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been detected in a fully vaccinated Kent County resident more than a week after it was first reported in the United States on Dec. 1.

The west Michigan patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 3, and genomic sequencing confirmed it was the omicron variant and was reported to the state on Thursday, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statement.

"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the omicron variant in Michigan," Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement.

"We continue to urge Michiganders ages 5 and up to get vaccinated and continue participating in measures we know slow the spread of the virus by wearing well-fitting masks properly, socially distancing, avoiding crowds, washing their hands often and testing for COVID-19. Vaccines are our best defense against the virus and how we can manage the spread of COVID-19."

Michigan became at least the 22nd state to report the variant. Omicron was named and designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26, about two weeks after it was first detected in Botswana and South Africa.

Vaccine records indicate the Kent County adult was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster dose, according to the state health department's release.

The state health department is coordinating with the Kent County Health Department on investigation of the case. They are going to assess the potential for out-of-state exposure, compliance with isolation guidance and outreach to close contacts, according to the state health department.

“We have tools that prevent the spread of COVID-19, including Omicron. However, we continue to see that those not utilizing these tools, including vaccines, are disproportionately affected by this virus,” Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “The data is clear that these vaccines are extremely safe and effective, and the side effects of COVID-19 are much worse than receiving a vaccine. I emphasize the importance of not waiting to get vaccinated. Now is the time.”

“The identification of the Omicron variant is not unexpected,” said Dr. Adam London, Kent County Health Department director. “We are fortunate that we have effective, safe and available vaccines that can protect us from this illness. We continue to urge people to get their vaccine and to get their boosters as soon as they are eligible.”

About 62% of Michigan's population has received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, according to the state's vaccination tracker website. About 1.6 million boosters have been administered, the majority in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Although two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people's levels of antibodies capable of fighting off omicron, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said. For people who haven't yet had a booster, the companies said two doses still should prevent severe disease or death.

Omicron has already spread to several continents including North America, Europe, Africa and Australia. Immunologic studies are analyzing the viral characteristics and impacts on the pandemic and the state health department said in its Nov. 30 data update that a better understanding of omicron properties is expected within two weeks.

Pronounced, "OH-mee-kraan," it's named after a letter in the Greek alphabet and carries more than 50 mutations not seen in any combination before.

The variant likely spreads more easily than the original coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but evidence has not emerged that it causes more severe illness or increases risk of hospitalization in infected people.

Countries, including the United States, scrambled to contain its spread as fears grew that a new variant would worsen the pandemic in which infection and hospitalization rates were already on the rise, and lead to the reintroduction of more lockdowns and other restrictions.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the White House was considering lifting the ban announced Nov. 26 on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been to South Africa or seven other African countries within the previous 14 days, effective Nov. 29, with the exception of U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Fauci's announcement came as early indications suggested that omicron may be less dangerous than the delta variant that rapidly became the dominant strain of the virus in the United States and continues to drive the surge in hospitalizations, according to the Associated Press.

Before Fauci's remarks, travel bans by the U.S. and other countries were criticized by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, calling such measures "travel apartheid." WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to use science and international health regulations in order to avoid resorting to restrictions.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called the bans "completely unjustified."

The first case caused by the omicron variant in the U.S was confirmed by the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health on Dec. 1.

The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22, according to the CDC. The individual, who was self-quarantining, had mild symptoms that were improving. All close contacts were contacted and tested negative.

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.

srahal@detroitnews.com

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com