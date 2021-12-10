Michigan COVID situation 'critical' as state seeks more ventilators: health officials

Lansing — Michigan's top public health officials described the surge in COVID-19 that continues to afflict the state as a "critical" situation and "deeply concerning" as they seek more ventilators to treat serious cases.

But as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge, health officials indicated no new restrictions were coming to try to combat the numbers.

Elizabeth Hertel, the state's health director, and Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, again urged residents to get vaccinated, obtain their booster shots and voluntarily wear masks. Their pleas came a day after Michigan reported its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and amid record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“The situation in our state is critical right now," Bagdasarian said. "Cases are surging. Hospitals are full. And we have a new variant."

Likewise, Hertel, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state's COVID-19 numbers were trending in "a deeply concerning direction, heading into the Christmas holiday and the new year."

During a virus surge a year ago, state health officials closed indoor dining at restaurants and suspended in-person learning at high schools and colleges. This month, some have called for a statewide mask mandate for indoor gatherings or at K-12 schools.

But Hertel said the state's focus is making sure people are getting vaccinated and getting booster shots.

"Masking is important while we go through trying to achieve our herd immunity through vaccinations but vaccinations are the absolute best tool that we have," she said. "It is imperative that people get vaccinated as soon as possible or get their booster shot if they're eligible."

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported a record number of adults were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4,419. The number was higher than the peaks of the three past surges and has been increasing since July. The tally has spiked in recent weeks, spurring concerns about when the surge will crest and the health care system's ability to handle the crush of new patients.

About 75% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state are not fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

Last week, the percentage of tests for the virus bringing positive results hit 19.6%, a potentially troubling sign of the disease's prevalence and the highest percentage since the early weeks of the pandemic when much less testing was taking place.

Then, on Thursday, the health department revealed the first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in a fully vaccinated Kent County resident. The variant is believed to be more transmissible than other variants, including delta, which is driving Michigan's current surge.

Asked if the omicron variant has changed her thinking on requiring students to wear masks in K-12 schools, Hertel said the state continues to recommend masks be worn in schools.

For months, the state health department has declined to issue a statewide mandate for masks in schools, instead choosing to encourage districts and county health officials to institute the requirements.

The current surge continues to crowd hospitals across the state. It has the ability to hinder everyone's access to health care, Hertel said.

Dr. Paolo Marciano, chief medical officer for Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn, said receiving staffing assistance from the federal government at his facility had been a "tremendous lifeline."

"Where we are today is really just keeping our head above water," he said.

A team of 23 military nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other personnel has been stationed at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn to assist with COVID-19.

Staff Writers Sarah Rahal and Karen Bouffard contributed.