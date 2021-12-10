Michigan man who laced wife's cereal sentenced to life in prison

A man who killed his wife in 2014 by lacing her cereal with heroin was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a case that was initially ruled a drug overdose but overturned after the victim's family pressed officials to keep investigating.

A Genesee County jury in November found Jason Thomas Harris guilty of first-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death, after he served his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris, a bowl of breakfast cereal laced with a lethal dose of heroin in September 2014.

Genessee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Friday sentenced Harris, 47, to life in prison.

"First and foremost, I’m hopeful this provides some peace and closure for family of the victim," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Friday. "Secondly, it was a satisfying victory for our office and the police who investigated the case. This wasn't a routine set of facts, and a lot went into putting this case together."

The Genesee County Medical Examiner's Office initially ruled that Christina Ann-Thompson Harris had died of an accidental drug overdose after her body was found in her Davison home Sept. 29, 2014. A neighbor phoned police and reported finding the victim's body in bed when Jason Harris asked her to check on his wife because she'd been suffering from a cold, officials said.

The victim's family insisted she didn't use drugs and pressed Davison police to investigate further. For two years, local detectives dug into the case until, at the urging of the victim's family, Davison police turned it over to Michigan State Police.

The medical examiner changed the ruling from overdose to homicide in August 2019 after state investigators found a sample of the victim's breast milk stored in a freezer at the home, and it was found with no traces of drugs.

Investigators also found that Harris had been exchanging emails and text messages with other women before and after his wife's death. Nine days after his wife died, Harris visited one of the women in another state. Two weeks after the death, another woman moved into their home.

The reinvestigation also found that Harris received a $120,000 insurance pay out from his wife's death.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN