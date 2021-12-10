Michigan surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 deaths as surge continues

Michigan surpassed 25,000 deaths tied to COVID-19 on Friday as the state continues to battle a fourth surge of the virus that's bringing record levels of hospitalizations.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,783 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths linked to the virus on Friday, including numbers from Thursday. The new deaths pushed the overall tally since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 to 25,080.

The new numbers came the same day Michigan's top health officials held a press conference in which they described the state's COVID-19 situation as "critical." They urged residents to get vaccinated, obtain their booster shots and to wear masks.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive, said deaths tied to the virus were increasing, along with infection rates and hospitalizations.

"87 people died of COVID-19 each day in the last week here in our state," she told reporters. "87 people each day, (I) just want to emphasize that number."

Friday's additions bring the state's totals to 1,380,324 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Of the latest deaths reported, 151 were identified during a vital records review, state health officials noted.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported 43,758 new cases and 713 deaths.

The CDC projects Michigan's weekly tally could reach as high as 1,000 deaths, but will likely remain at around 500-600 deaths each week of January.

On Friday, the state health department reported 4,502 adults were hospitalized with confirmed virus infections, the highest number of the pandemic so far. The tally has been trending upward since July and has lingered above 4,000 for more than a week.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, said she visited St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital in Howell on Monday and compared what she saw to a "war zone."

During the surge in the winter of 2020, the number of adults hospitalized with confirmed infections peaked at 3,884 on Dec. 1. During the surge in the spring of 2021, the count was above 4,000 for only a handful of days.

Based on recent data from most Michigan health systems, Michigan's Health and Hospital Association found that three out of four COVID patients are unvaccinated (76%), 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” Elizabeth Hertel, director of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services, said in a Thursday statement. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

On Thursday, Michigan identified its first case of the highly contagious omicron variant in Kent County after it first was identified in the U.S. on Dec. 1. The World Health Organization designated it a new “variant of concern,” stemming from South Africa and naming it “omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.

MDHHS issued an advisory earlier in November recommending people wear masks at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The state also encouraged businesses to impose policies to ensure that all people entering, including employees, wear masks and advised individuals who are not fully vaccinated or who are immunocompromised to avoid large crowds or gatherings.

More than a year ago on Nov. 15, 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her administration's "pause to save lives," bringing wide-ranging restrictions limiting gatherings at high schools, colleges and restaurants to combat what she described as the "worst moment" yet in the COVID-19 pandemic. Those restrictions ended in June.

But the uptick in cases and deaths has not resulted in any new mandates at the state level. Whitmer officials have preferred to encourage local and county officials to issue public health orders such as mask mandates.

Michigan's latest data

Michigan remains at a high transmission rate and the state's percent of tests returning positive has increased from last week. Michigan reported the most cases in the country over the last seven days and has the second-highest number of pediatric patien hospitalized, according to the state's latest data.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association sounded the alarm last week over the hospitalizations.

John Karasinski, a spokesman of the Michigan Health and Hospital Association, has said the growth is concerning as hospitals have experienced a 40% increase in daily emergency department patients since October 2020. Overall bed occupancy in Michigan hospitals is 10% higher than what Michigan experienced in the fall surge when the state peaked Dec. 1, 2020, with 4,283 COVID-19 hospitalizations, he said.

About 23% of hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients, up from 20% the week prior. There has been an average of 2,286 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 every day in the state.

About 62%, or 6.2 million, residents have received their first doses of a vaccine, as of Wednesday.

Roll out of the vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds is occurring after Pfizer's vaccine for children was approved by the FDA and more than 840,000 children of that age are in Michigan. So far, more than 142,000 children, or 17%, have received their first dose in Michigan.

More than 1.7 million booster dosesof the vaccine have been administered in Michigan. The majority of boosters administered have been concentrated in southeast Michigan. Oakland County has the most boosters administered, according to state tracking data.

Approximately 2% of those fully vaccinated have been reported with a breakthrough infection, according to the state health department.

There were 107 new outbreaks from last week mainly at schools, daycares and long-term care facilities for a total of 716 ongoing outbreaks. Transmission levels remain highest for those aged 30-39.

There were 46 new outbreaks at K-12 schools in Michigan last week for a total of 511 ongoing outbreaks. About 7% of school districts have rescinded their school mask policies bringing the total to 42% of school districts mandating masks.

Case rates among children are higher in counties where school districts do not have mask policies, according to the state health department.

In Michigan, over 50% of children hospitalized for the virus have no reported underlying conditions.

Outbreaks have led to an increase in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a condition in children where multiple organ systems become inflamed or dysfunctional. There are 187 cases in the state, and the majority, or 71%, are in the ICU. There have been five deaths.

The delta variant, which is estimated to be twice as infectious as the original strain, is attributable to nearly all new coronavirus cases.

South Africa Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the variant was linked to an “exponential rise” of cases in the last few days.

From just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in recent weeks, South Africa saw the number of new daily cases rocket to more than 3,200 Saturday. It's unclear when the omicron variant first emerged but has now been identified in travelers arriving in several countries, from Australia to Israel to the Netherlands.

The virus is blamed for more than 793,000 deaths and 49.6 million confirmed infections in the United States.

The state considered 1,126,184 million people recovered from the virus as of Dec. 3.

