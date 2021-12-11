Here's where the highest wind gusts were recorded Saturday in Michigan

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 8 p.m. Saturday for southeast Michigan due to a cold front moving in and causing wind gusts of 60 mph or more.

Here are the maximum wind gusts reported by the weather service Saturday afternoon.

• Detroit Metro Airport, 64 mph

• Flint, 63 mph

• Saginaw, 61 mph

• Ann Arbor, 61 mph

• Detroit, Willow Run Airport, 60 mph

• Detroit, Coleman Young International Airport, 60 mph

• Adrian, 55 mph

• Port Hope, 54 mph

• Pontiac, 53 mph

• Caro, Tuscola Area Airport, 53 mph

• Midland, Jack Barstow Municipal Airport, 52 mph

• Selfridge Air National Guard Base, 51 mph

• Saginaw County H.W. Browne Airport, 51 mph

• Monroe, 48 mph

• Bad Axe, 47 mph

Source: National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac