Here's where the highest wind gusts were recorded Saturday in Michigan
The Detroit News
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning until 8 p.m. Saturday for southeast Michigan due to a cold front moving in and causing wind gusts of 60 mph or more.
Here are the maximum wind gusts reported by the weather service Saturday afternoon.
• Detroit Metro Airport, 64 mph
• Flint, 63 mph
• Saginaw, 61 mph
• Ann Arbor, 61 mph
• Detroit, Willow Run Airport, 60 mph
• Detroit, Coleman Young International Airport, 60 mph
• Adrian, 55 mph
• Port Hope, 54 mph
• Pontiac, 53 mph
• Caro, Tuscola Area Airport, 53 mph
• Midland, Jack Barstow Municipal Airport, 52 mph
• Selfridge Air National Guard Base, 51 mph
• Saginaw County H.W. Browne Airport, 51 mph
• Monroe, 48 mph
• Bad Axe, 47 mph
Source: National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac