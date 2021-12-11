More than 200K without power as high winds whip across Michigan

Karen Bouffard

The Detroit News

More than 200,000 Michigan residents are without power Saturday with 55 mph wind gusts in some areas felling trees, limbs and power lines.

At 12:30 p.m. Consumers Energy reported 2,260 outages affecting 132,480 customers.

Consumers Energy spokeswoman spokeswoman Katie Carey said repair crews were assembled and standing ready to restore power as soon as the winds die down.

"Because it is so fast moving it’s supposed to be out of our territory by 1 or 2 this afternoon," Carey said. "But until that happens it’s a safety issue to send those workers up in the bucket trucks to restore power."

Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa have been the hardest hit counties so far. But the fast-moving storm has been moving eastward, extending the outages into Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties. About 500 Ingham County homes are without power as well, she said.

“Mother Nature once again caused severe damage across the state,” Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations, said in a press release. “We are mobilizing crews and stationing them in our hardest hit areas to begin damage assessment and restoration work once the winds die down.”

A 12:30 p.m. DTE reported 79,428 customers without power with heavy concentrations in and around Taylor, Sterling Heights, Dearborn Heights, Rochester Hills, Monroe, Dundee, Adrian, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Pinckney and Dexter.

Severe weather started hitting West Michigan and the lakeshore this morning and continues to sweep through mid-Michigan. Winds reportedly over 55 mph knocked down trees, limbs and power lines.

Dave Guerney, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, said a high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight due to a cold front moving in causing wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

“By this afternoon they’ll still be gusting about 55 miles per hour at times,” Guerney said. “That’s probably going to cause some localized damage and a few power outages, depending on what trees are effected by it.”

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day, dropping to about 40 degrees by early evening, he added.

A majority of affected Consumers Energy customers are expected to be restored by the end of the day Sunday.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.