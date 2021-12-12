130K without power in Michigan as utilities pass halfway mark in restoration

Michigan utilities have restored power to more than half of the customers who lost it after winds with gusts exceeding 60 mph tore through the state Friday night and Saturday.

At its peak Saturday, DTE reported about 160,000 without power and Consumers Energy 150,000. At 10:50 a.m. Sunday those totals were down to 70,528 for DTE and 57,822 for Consumers.

The heavy rain and high winds caused extensive damage in the state, downing wires, limbs and trees and breaking utility poles in some places, before beginning to subside overnight.

They were the result of a low pressure front with an associated cold front, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Varcie.

Varcie said Saturday's event was more widespread than the high winds that swept through the state over the summer and led to extensive power outages because it was caused by the low pressure system and not thunderstorms.

Residents may see some precipitation throughout the week, said Varcie, but the weather service is predicting a gradual warming trend and does not expect high winds or other severe weather events.

In a press release Sunday morning, DTE said it expects to restore power to 80-90% of impacted customers by the end of Sunday, and its goal is to have all schools restored in time for class on Monday.

DTE said it has paused individual restoration estimates and is immediately restoring power wherever possible. By mid-day Sunday, it plans to provide individual estimates for those who remain without power.

At 11 a.m. DTE reported 1,588 crews in the field and Consumers Energy 362.

DTE said more 1,500 employees and local and out-of-state contractors are working diligently and "will not stop until all customers are restored."

Consumers Energy said it expects to restore power to a majority of its customers by the end of the day Monday.

Consumers Energy crews "completed great work through the night and we are looking forward to favorable weather today to continue to restore power for residents and businesses,” Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event, said in a press release. “We have also added crews to our system from Mutual Assistance that will enable us to have a successful day of restoration.”

