16K customers still without power after weekend storms; warm-up ahead

About 16,000 customers remained without electricity late Monday after a strong storm brought high winds across Michigan last weekend.

Crews with DTE and Consumers Energy were working to complete the repairs before early Tuesday.

At the peak Saturday, DTE reported about 160,000 customers in the dark and Consumers Energy more than 150,000. By Monday evening, around 7,000 Consumers customers were without power, while DTE reported about 8,900.

DTE said Monday on Twitter that more than 2,200 members had been working to restore power "after heavy rain and extreme winds caused severe damage to our infrastructure including more than 1,500 downed wires, broken poles and tree-related damage."

Spokeswoman Sallie Justice said the utility planned to have power restored for 96% of customers by the end of the day, with the remainder "as soon as possible on Tuesday."

Many of the remaining outages "are in areas that experienced extensive storm damage," Justice said. "That is complicating restoration."

Consumers reported crews had been working 16-hour shifts to restore power after the storm broke 192 poles and damaged more than 2,500 power lines.

The company said it had more than 450 crews, including 47 mutual assistance crews, storm trailers and mobile command centers, throughout the central part of its service territory.

"Lineworkers, forestry crews, office staff and others involved in the restoration event will stay on the job until the last customer is restored, a majority of which will be by end of the day today,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of the utility's officers in charge. “I would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked through significant damage to our system.”

The utilities urge people to be careful near downed power lines and remain at least 25 feet from them.

DTE customers should report outages or down power lines online at outage.dteenergy.com or with the DTE Energy Mobile app, or by calling (800) 477-4747.

Consumers Energy customers can report an outage and check the status of outage at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers also can sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

The weekend winds topped 60 mph in several Michigan communities, including Detroit and Pontiac.

The National Weather Service reported the winds accompanied a strong low-pressure system and a cold front.

The gusts diminished by Monday, when Detroit Metro Airport reached a high of 48, some 10 degrees above average for the date, NWS records show.

Similar conditions are forecast for Tuesday before more warmth arrives Wednesday, when highs could reach the upper 50s and bring light rain.

Storms could linger Thursday as the mercury rises near 60, according to the weather service.

Readings return to normal by Friday, when there's a chance of rain and snow showers at night.