Detroit Regional Partnership in the running for $100 million federal grant

The Detroit Regional Partnership has received $500,000 to build out an "advanced mobility cluster" and is one of 60 finalists in the running for up to a $100 million federal grant.

The DRP advanced to Phase 2 of the Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. And now a coalition led by the organization will compete with projects that focus on how an "11-county region could leverage its automotive, engineering, design, and manufacturing strengths to create a smart, sustainable, and inclusive advanced mobility cluster," the DRP said in a Monday press release.

Projects that could be a part of the mobility cluster, the DRP said, include "a regional tech incubator, new proving and testing grounds, an advanced mobility innovation district, site readiness programs, and a radical inclusion accelerator."

The EDA will award 20 to 30 applicants each up to $100 million. The administration initially received 529 applications from regions in all 50 states and five territories.

