State lawsuit seeking closure of Line 5 will get new hearing in new year

Michigan's renewed focus on a state lawsuit seeking the shutdown of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline will get its first hearing in the new year.

Ingham County Circuit Judge James Jamo has scheduled a Jan. 7 status conference on the case, which has been on pause for almost a year while Michigan and Enbridge debated the state's shutdown order in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in November ruled that a separate state lawsuit removed to federal court would remain there because of the federal implications of a Line 5 closure.

Shortly after Neff's decision, on Nov. 30, Michigan announced it would dismiss the federal case and refocus its efforts on a pending lawsuit in state court filed in 2019 by Attorney General Dana Nessel that also seeks the closure of Line 5. The Jan. 7 hearing was scheduled the same day.

The renewed focus on the 2019 case is an effort to cement state jurisdiction over the case — an effort Enbridge has been fighting in federal court by arguing the company is regulated federally and noting Canada's recent invocation of a 1977 transit pipeline treaty between Ottawa and Washington.

Jamo had paused the 2019 case in January 2021 as he awaited Neff's decision in federal court. But before staying the case, in June 2020, Jamo had ordered a temporary shutdown of Line 5 after damage to an anchor support was discovered about a week prior.

Enbridge's case challenging the shutdown order for Line 5 remains pending in federal court. Last week, Neff issued a scheduling order in the case that will push any initial decisions on motions for a judgement in the case into April.

The fate of Line 5 has been debated for several years amid environmental concerns over the impact of a spill from the 68-year-old pipeline into the Straits of Mackinac.

In late 2018, Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder entered an agreement with Enbridge to construct a tunnel beneath the Straits to house a new segment of Line 5. Construction on the more than $500 million project, according to recent bid documents, likely won't begin until 2024 and wouldn't finish until 2028.

Upon taking office in 2019, Whitmer and Nessel attempted to challenge the agreement between the state and Enbridge. When that effort was unsuccessful, Nessel sought to shut down the pipeline with her 2019 suit on the grounds that the 1953 easement was a public nuisance, violated the public trust doctrine and is likely to cause pollution in violation of the Michigan Environment Protection Action.

In November 2020, after months of failed negotiations over the project's timing, Whitmer revoked Enbridge's state easement for the Straits and ordered the pipeline shutdown by May. She filed a separate suit in state court seeking a ruling that would support her order.

Enbridge filed in federal court a short time afterward and removed Whitmer's case to federal court, as well, where Neff ruled last month it would stay.

