New company will take control of nuclear plant along Lake Michigan shore

The federal government has agreed to allow a New Jersey company to take control of a nuclear plant along Lake Michigan's eastern shoreline despite objections from the Michigan attorney general and environmental groups.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a license transfer request for Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township on Monday. The approval allows the plant's operating license to transfer from Entergy Nuclear Operations Inc. to Holtec International and paves the way for the facility's sale.