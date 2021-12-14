Teen mistakes brother for deer, shoots him: deputies

WOOD-TV

Solon Township, Mich. – A teenager mistook his 12-year-old brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle authorities said.

The younger boy had gone to call his 17-year-old brother in for dinner Monday evening when the shooting occurred in Solon Township, north of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenager was hunting from a tree stand at the time, deputies said.

The 12-year-old was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the brothers were not released.