Enbridge seeks to thwart state by moving second Line 5 closure suit to federal court

Enbridge Energy is trying to shift a second state lawsuit seeking to shut down Line 5 to federal court, continuing a battle over the proper venue to decide the future of the Straits of Mackinac pipeline.

Enbridge filed in the Western District of Michigan's U.S. District Court Wednesday to "remove" the state lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court to federal jurisdiction. The eventual winner of the state court versus federal court fight could steer the outcome of the case.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration last month refocused its attention on the 2019 lawsuit filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel after a federal judge ruled a separate 2020 case field by the state would remain in federal court because it raised critical federal issues.

The 2019 case was scheduled for a Jan. 7 hearing in Ingham County Circuit Court, but Wednesday's removal by Enbridge means the 2019 case will join an Enbridge-initiated case in U.S. District Court.

The removal "will allow a single judge to rule on the closely related issues in these two cases. Enbridge looks forward to a prompt resolution of both cases," spokesman Ryan Duffy said.

Usually a party in a lawsuit has only a short window after a complaint is filed to move the case to federal court, but Enbridge is arguing that window reopens for 30 days after "solid and unambiguous information" emerges supporting removal.

"The Nov. 16 ruling provided the solid information relied on here, and the case has now been removed for further proceedings before the federal district court," the company said.

Western District of Michigan U.S. District Judge Janet Neff on Nov. 16 ruled that a case the state filed in Ingham County court in 2020 seeking the pipeline's closure was properly removed to federal court because it involved federal issues, such as the authority of federal pipeline regulators and the invocation of a 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty by Canada over the threatened closure.

"The federal issues are far from 'trivial' but raise vitally important questions that implicate the federal regulatory scheme for pipeline safety and international affairs," Neff wrote.

