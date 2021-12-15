Michigan sees signs of hope in fourth COVID surge. Here's why

Lansing — Michigan has potentially hit a plateau in its fight against the latest coronavirus surge after six months of rising infection rates and hospitalizations, state health director Elizabeth Hertel said Wednesday.

Wednesday brought the first decrease in the number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 49 days, according to public reports issued by the state Department of Health and Human Services. The tally dropped from a record of 4,518 on Monday to 4,361. And last week, the weekly percentage of virus tests bringing positive results dropped by 2.5 percentage points to 17.1%, the first decrease in seven weeks.