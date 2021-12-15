Wind warnings across Michigan for Wednesday night, along with record warmth

The Detroit News

High wind and storm warnings go into effect Wednesday night for west Michigan, as a system builds across the state.

Record high temperatures are possible late Wednesday and early Thursday, before they take a plunge in a return to normal.

"We expect some gusts over 60 mph late tonight, mostly along Lake Michigan, but with some isolated gusts that strong possible inland on Thursday morning," the National Weather Service says. "Impacts are expected to be similar to the last wind event with numerous power outages, but this time concentrated further north, from Muskegon to Big Rapids and north of there."

Power outages for hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents from a storm system Friday night and Saturday for some lasted nearly three days.

A high wind warning will be in effect for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee Mason, Lake, Leelanau, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Muskegon, Ottawa and Wexford counties in west and northern Michigan, including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City, Clare, Hart, Fremont, Big Rapids, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Traverse City and Jenison, from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

A similar warning is in effect for northern and eastern areas starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday. Those areas include the cities of Petoskey, Cheboygan, Rogers City, Mancelona, Gaylord, Atlanta, Alpena, Kalkaska, Grayling, Mio, Harrisville, Lake City, Houghton Lake, Paradise, Sault Ste. Marie, Brimley, Kinross, Sugar Island, Detour Village, Goetzville, Drummond Island, St. Ignace, Brevort, Les Cheneaux Islands, Mackinac Island, St. James and Charlevoix.

A storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday all along the state's Lake Michigan coastline, with southwest winds 25 to 35 knots and gusts up to 55 knots and waves 10 to 15 feet possible, according to the weather service.

A gale warning is in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday for Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay and for Lake St Clair and for the Michigan waters of Lake Erie from the Detroit River to North Cape. Maximum winds are expected around 8 a.m. Thursday with the largest waves, up to 4 feet, expected around 9 a.m., the weather service says.

For southeast Michigan, a wind advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday with southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected for areas including the cities of Midland, Bay City, Bad Axe, Saginaw, Caro, Sandusky, Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Pontiac, Warren, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian and Monroe.

A window of warmth will accompany the wind until the front passes.

The weather service says southeast Michigan will be "noticeably warmer Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the mid-upper 50s or about 20 degrees above climatological normals." Those temperatures will persist into early Thursday, when the high could approach 60 degrees.

Normal temperatures for the Detroit-Flint-Saginaw area for mid-December are around 35 degrees. A record high of 61 for Detroit on Dec. 15 was set in 1933, and of 60 degrees in both Flint and Saginaw in 1971. Records for Dec. 16 were set in 1984 for all three cities: 65 in Detroit, 62 in Flint and 60 in Saginaw.

Similar records hold for west Michigan.

With temperatures plunging during the day Thursday and a return to more typical December weather on Friday, the weather service says the forecast hints "at an opportunity for some late-day accumulating snow north of Metro Detroit, and into the overnight hours." Light accumulations also are possible later Saturday in west Michigan.