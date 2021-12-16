Here's where highest wind gusts were recorded Thursday

The Detroit News

Strong winds moving from the west triggered gusts Thursday in at least one Michigan community that exceeded 65 mph:

In some cities, wind gusts were on par with what residents experienced Saturday.

Most of lower Michigan remains under a wind advisory until 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will diminish and temperatures will return to typical December conditions by sunset.

On the west side of the state, winds were brisk early, but have moderated and a high wind warning has been canceled.

Since midnight, Grand Rapids saw gusts up to 59 mph, but at midday, those had diminished into the 35 mph range.

Gaylord Regional Airport recorded a gust of 61 mph early in the day, but is seeing winds at midday around 40 mph.

Ludington wind speeds at midday are around 24 mph after early gusts nearly 60 mph.