Mich. teen who mistook brother for deer and shot him charged

A teen who police said mistook his 12-year-old brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle Monday has been charged.

The injured boy remains in stable condition Thursday, officials with the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

They also said his 17-year-old brother has been charged by the county prosecutor's office with careless discharge of a firearm-causing injury, they said. They said the case against the teen will be held in juvenile court.

Authorities said deputies were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to a Solon Township home for a report of a hunting accident. The township is north of Grand Rapids.

An investigation determined the 17-year-old was hunting from a tree stand when his younger brother entered the wooded area to call him in for dinner.

Police said the teen mistook his brother for a deer and shot him with a rifle. The boy was taken to a hospital.

Officials said they are not releasing the names of the teen or his brother because they are minors.

