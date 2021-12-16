Remaining missionary hostages, including Michigan family, released in Haiti

Melissa Nann Burke and John Barnes

Washington — The remaining missionary hostages in Haiti have been released two months after being kidnapped, including four members of a Michigan family, according to the Ohio-based group that sponsored them.

Haitian police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told the Associated Press on Thursday that the gang who kidnapped the group had released all remaining hostages.

The freed hostages included four still being held who are from west Michigan, after two from Michigan had been released in the first week of December.

"We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining twelve hostages are FREE! Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe," Christian Aid Ministries said in a Thursday statement.

"Thank you for your fervent prayers throughout the past two months. We hope to provide more information as we are able."

The Michigan family, a mother and five of her children, was part of a group of 17 missionariestaken hostage Oct. 16 after they had just left an orphanage outside Port-au-Prince.

They belong to a congregation in Michigan whose prayer list online has identified the mother as Cheryl Noecker, 48. Her five childrenwho were seized included a son, age 6; daughter, 13; son, 15; daughter, 18; and another daughter who is a young adult, according to their pastor, Ron Marks.

The children's father, Ray Noecker, 50, is also in Haiti also but was not part of the kidnapped group, as he had remained behind the group to prepare a sermon.

“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland.

“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones.”

The Noecker familybelong to the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church, a small congregation in Oceana County led by Marks.

Jeremiah Johnson, a minister at the church and a close friend of Ray Noecker, said Thursday morning he got a text from the father that everyone was released.

“I knew what he was were referring to, but it was so shocking. I was like, 'Is this for real? Is this really happening?’ ” Johnson said. Noecker replied, "I am with my family now,'” he said.

“It was so chaotic. My wife started crying. My kids started cheering. We kept hoping, ‘Is it possible they would be released before Christmas?’ ”

The family left their home in Shelby Township for the Caribbean nation in early October and was expecting to stay for a few more months, their pastor said earlier. Their identities and other details were confirmed to The Detroit News by multiple people close to them.

The 400 Mawozo gang had claimed responsibility for kidnapping. Its leader asked for a $1 million ransom for each captured missionary and threatened violence if he wasn't paid.

Haiti has seen a dramatic jump in kidnappings this year, as well as civil unrest and a spike in crime after former President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July and a devastating earthquake hit the country in August.

The U.S. Department of State has warned Americans not to travel to Haiti, specifically citing the risk of kidnapping for ransom. In November, the U.S. government advised Americans in the country to leave.

Ray and Cheryl Noecker used to live in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, public records show. Ray Noecker was a carpenter and Cheryl was an unemployed nursing assistant when the two wed on July 3, 1993, according to marriage records in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. He was 21; she was 20.

The pair moved to west Michigan’s Newaygo County, near Bitely, and in 2006, the family relocated to nine acres south of Shelby.

Hart Dunkard Brethren Church is part of an Anabaptist denomination that has similarities with the Amish and Mennonites. The congregation has about 55 members among a dozen families.

Ray Noecker is the teacher at his children’s tiny school, Maple Valley Christian Day School, Marks told The News.

The school, for grades 1-12, is jointly operated with other small churches, said Marks, who is principal. Instruction is at a Brethren member’s home near the Noeckers.

There are six students this year, Marks said. The youngest Noecker children account for half of them, with the 6-year-old having started first grade this year. In addition to the five children in Haiti, the couple has four other children who are not on the mission trip.

The Noecker family is familiar with the dangers of mission work.

Cheryl Noecker’s brother was killed when the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed onto a mountain in Papua, Indonesia, on Aug. 9, 2008. She was with her family in Kenya, according to her brother’s obituary, where the Dunkard Brethren denomination’s primary mission is located.

The brother, David Clapper, 46, had worked in Indonesia for 10 years. The crash happened at 6,400 feet while he was ferrying food and supplies to a remote village, according to Lancaster Online. His wife and five children lived overseas with him.

