Temperatures to plunge as winds whip across Michigan

Thursday has started windy and warm across Michigan, but will end more quietly and cold.

Consumers Energy says the number of people without electricity early Thursday are centralized on the lakeshore and the company is "responding with all hands on deck to a severe storm featuring high winds over 60 miles per hour which swept into Michigan Wednesday night into Thursday morning causing damage across the lakeshore ... .

"We are expecting sustained high winds through noon today."

At 7 a.m. Thursday, Consumers was reporting more than 115,000 without power.

DTE Energy, with more customers in the Metro Detroit area, reports more than 3,000 without power.

The National Weather Service has put the entire state under wind warnings and advisories for much of the day Thursday.

Areas in the west and north of the state have high wind warnings in effect until 4 p.m. The Metro Detroit area and southeast Michigan are under a wind advisory until 4 p.m.

In southeast Michigan, "strongest wind gust potential (is) centered on the mid-late morning hours Thursday," the National Weather Service says.

Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in White Lake Township, said the wind will be Thursday's main event and that's why the agency issued its wind advisory for all of southeast Michigan.

"Southwest winds are going to be sustained at 20-25 mph and gusting at 45-50 mph in the area," he said.

The winds will peak at about 4 p.m., he said, and continue to weaken overnight. "It'll still be breezy," the meteorologist said. "We'll still see winds that are about 30 mph after (the advisory expires,) but they'll dwindle in the overnight period."

Manion also said temperatures will start off warm but then plummet quickly as the day progresses.

"We're sitting in the 50s right now, but we're going to have a cold front that comes through later today," he said. "We should still hold on to the 50s through the early afternoon, but we'll start to see it drop by 3 or 4 p.m. We'll get down to the upper 30s by 5 or 6 p.m."

Manion said the fall may seem fast in comparison to the recent warm weather the region has seen, but it's typical with a cold front, "especially when we've had such a warm regime in winter."

The high wind comes just days after a weekend storm left hundreds of thousands across the state without power, some for days.

Temperatures across the state early Thursday are in the upper 50s to near 60s before daybreak. That will change as the storm system moves west to east.

Extended forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 41, low 32.

Saturday: Snow showers; high 37, low 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 33, low 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 39, low 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 38, low 27.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 40.

Source: National Weather Service