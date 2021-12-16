UM student struck, killed by train in Washtenaw County

The Detroit News

A University of Michigan student died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night in Washtenaw County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to to East Delhi and Railroad Street in Scio Township around 7:09 p.m. and found a 25-year-old man dead, investigators said in a statement.

"After reviewing video, it appears that the individual purposefully laid on the tracks in order to be hit by the train," according to the statement. "The investigation is ongoing and next of kin has been notified."

The man was from out-of-state, the Sheriff's Office said.