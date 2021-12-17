Will new federal pipeline rule affect Line 5 Straits segment?

Federal regulators have produced new rules strengthening pipeline regulations in the Great Lakes, but Enbridge Energy does not expect the rule set to affect its controversial Line 5 segment in the Straits of Mackinac.

The interim final rule from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration acknowledges the Great Lakes as an "unusually sensitive area" and requires pipelines located in the lakes to develop more exhaustive Integrity Management Programs. Those programs include requirements for more frequent inspections, enhanced repair protocol and emergency response plans.