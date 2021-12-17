Michigan has a $25M fund for crash victims. Not a cent has been used on medical care
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
No money has been granted to businesses from a $25 million relief fund created four months ago to help Michigan auto accident medical providers cushion the blow of a 45% fee cut that took effect in July.
Medical providers say they were already reeling from the large reduction in reimbursement for health care services provided to catastrophic crash victims. But bureaucratic hurdles in applying for payment from the $25 million relief fund are adding to the frustration.