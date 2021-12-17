More than 100K in dark after 60+ mph wind gusts, record temps

The Detroit News

A strong storm system Thursday brought record temperatures to Michigan and wind gusts that exceeded 65 mph in some places that knocked out power to about 200,000 across the state.

Early Friday, a little more than 100,000 remain in the dark.

Consumers Energy said it was aiming to restore power to most by Friday night and "nearly all customers by the end of Saturday."

In a call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Consumers officials said more than 190,000 outages had been reported and 100-year-old trees were toppled.

Consumers Energy has scheduled two events in northern Michigan today on the Leelanau Peninsula and in Falmouth, providing free baked goods and hot beverages. Additional details can be found at facebook.com/ConsumersEnergyMichigan, and additional events are expected to be scheduled in the state.

DTE Energy reported nearly 10,000 out at the peak, but that was down to about 700 out early Friday.

Temperatures soared ahead of the wind.

Flint earlier hit 63 degrees, breaking the daily record of 62 in 1984. Saginaw reached 62, breaking the old daily record of 60 in 1984.

Detroit Metro Airport reached 60, far above the average for the date, 37, but below the record 65 set in 1984.

But the weekend will be a return to more normal December weather. In west Michigan, snow could cause some slippery conditions. Light snow may develop in southern Michigan prior to daybreak Saturday. Some bridges and overpasses could become slick. Throughout the day Saturday, 1 to 2 inches are possible. Slick spots could develop on some roads.

And in southeast Michigan:

Extended forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 41, low 32.

Saturday: Snow showers; high 37, low 25.

Sunday: Mostly sunny; high 33, low 25.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 39, low 28.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 38, low 27.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 40.