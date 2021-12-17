Omicron spreads to more Michigan counties, including Oakland, Wayne

Michigan's health department has identified three more cases of the omicron variant in the state, bringing the total to six.

New cases were identified in Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday.

On Wednesday, the state identified two additional omicron cases in Genesee County. There were no other details available about the cases.

Michigan's first case of the omicron variant was detected last week in a fully vaccinated Kent County resident more than a week after the variant was first reported in the United States on Dec. 1.

The west Michigan patient tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 3, and genomic sequencing confirmed it was the highly contagious omicron variant and was reported to the state, according to a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Vaccine records indicate the Kent County adult was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster dose, according to the state health department.

"We are concerned, although not surprised, about the discovery of the omicron variant in Michigan," Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement last week.