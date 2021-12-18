Utility companies restoring power to Mich. communities hit by windstorms

Michigan’s major utility companies reported Friday night they are making progress at restoring power across Michigan following the state's latest round of severe windstorms.

Consumers Energy reported its crews had restored more than 130,000 customers — about two-thirds of those seriously affected by severe wind that swept through the state Wednesday night and Thursday.

Nearly 500 Consumers Energy crews, including some from Canada, Ohio and Indiana, worked on problems caused by gusts of up to 75 miles per hour which knocked down trees and limbs. More than 2,400 power lines were damaged and 170 poles snapped from the storm.

“We’ve made great progress today, and expect favorable weather conditions and continued momentum overnight,” said Guy Packard, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “We thank our customers for their continued patience as we work safely — around the clock — to fully restore all customers as quickly as possible.”

Severe winds hit west and northwest lower Michigan late Wednesday night and continued through Thursday evening. In total, more than 191,000 customers lost power due to the windstorm.

Consumers Energy held three community events Friday in especially hard-hit areas of northern Michigan on the Leelanau Peninsula, in Falmouth, and in Mancelona. Other events are planned in the greater Mesick, Grant, Roscommon, Houghton Lake Heights and Beulah communities on Saturday.

The public is urged to use extra caution near downed wires, keeping at least 25 feet away from them and report wire issues by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Consumers Energy said Friday it's asking the public to keep a safe distance from crews given health precautions and to enable them to safely complete their work.

DTE reported about 7,000 customers lost power due to downed lines and warned the public to keep at least 20 feet away from any downed wires and to assume they are live.

The latest round of outages come after hundreds of thousands lost power last week when DTE said severe wind gusts of up to 65 mph caused extensive damage, including 700 downed wires, broken poles and tree-related damage.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319