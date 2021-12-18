Wintry mix may create hazardous driving conditions in Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police are urging motorists are urged to slow down and exercise caution after bouts of freezing rain and snow showers Saturday in Metro Detroit.

"We are seeing a lot of one car spin out crashes in the northern part of the district, so SLOW is the way to go! If you find yourself in a skid, stop braking and stop accelerating. Then, quickly turn the steering wheel in the direction you want to go," Michigan State Police advised on the agency's Twitter Page Saturday.

Residents woke Saturday to freezing rain that coated roadways and made driving difficult for early travelers.

The afternoon brought snow showers and a Hazardous Conditions Outlook from the National Weather Service for St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties through Saturday evening.

Light snow accumulations across much of southeastern Michigan were forecast with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.