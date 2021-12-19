Macomb County man pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot

A Michigan man pleaded guilty Friday to entering the U.S. Capitol illegally during the siege on Jan. 6 to protest the 2020 presidential election, court documents show.

Daniel Herendeen of Chesterfield Township plead guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. It carries a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment and a fine of $100,000.

Herendeen had been charged in March along with Bobby Schornak of Roseville, who plead of guilty to one count of illegally entering and remaining in the U.S. Capitol. He had been charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct.

Based on the offense level and estimated criminal history category for Herendeen, the sentencing guideline range is 0-6 months and a fine ranging from $500 to $9,500, according to U.S. Department of Justice.

The men were featured in an unsealed FBI memo filed in federal court as friends who planned together to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 that included a speech by former President Donald Trump.

According to federal officials, Herendeen and Schornak communicated via Facebook about their intentions to attend the rally.

"Can't stay home, I would not be able to live w myself," Schornak messaged, according to the federal filings.

"That's how I feel," Herendeen messaged back. "I'm supposed to go with (redacted), but it sounds like he might back out. I heard it might be hard to get to D.C. I go regardless."

He entered the Capitol around 2:20 p.m. through the Senate Wing door, the federal government said, "wearing body armor, a black military style backpack, black goggles, and an American flag mask."

"The defendant knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol Building that the building was restricted, that he did not have permission to enter the building and the defendant did so with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress," said a filing Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

At least 14 people from Michigan have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot over unfounded claims of voter fraud. More than 700 people have been charged nationwide.

On Dec. 8, Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo in Macomb County was charged with using a chemical spray to attack law enforcement during the siege.

