Whitmer, ACLU, Catholic group weigh in on Michigan law and sexual orientation
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Several groups filed their stances this past week to the Michigan Supreme Court on whether the state's anti-discrimination law should include protection based on sexual orientation in a case that could settle a long-debated issue.
Groups filed six amicus briefs in a case questioning whether Michigan's ban on discrimination based on "sex" includes discrimination based on sexual orientation — a case that Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to argue personally before the Michigan Supreme Court. Nessel, the state’s first openly gay attorney general, was one of the lead attorneys in a landmark lawsuit that opened the door in 2015 for all same-sex couples to legally marry in the United States.