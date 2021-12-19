Whitmer, ACLU, Catholic group weigh in on Michigan law and sexual orientation

Several groups filed their stances this past week to the Michigan Supreme Court on whether the state's anti-discrimination law should include protection based on sexual orientation in a case that could settle a long-debated issue.

Groups filed six amicus briefs in a case questioning whether Michigan's ban on discrimination based on "sex" includes discrimination based on sexual orientation — a case that Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to argue personally before the Michigan Supreme Court. Nessel, the state’s first openly gay attorney general, was one of the lead attorneys in a landmark lawsuit that opened the door in 2015 for all same-sex couples to legally marry in the United States.