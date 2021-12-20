COVID-19 testing for short visits reinstated by Canada

Canadian authorities announced on Sunday that they will be reinstating the COVID-19 negative test requirement for all travelers leaving the country for less than 72 hours in response to the omicron variant.

That means anyone traveling and returning to Canada must have a negative COVID-19 test before entering the country. The rule goes back into effect on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities had relaxed the rule last month and only required a negative test after more than 72 hours.

"As of December 21, the requirement for pre-arrival testing will be in place again for trips of all durations. It is important to note that this pre-arrival test MUST be taken in a country other than Canada," the rule stated on the country's government website.

Canada has begun to limit capacity at restaurants, bars, malls and retailers to 50% and limiting social gatherings inside restaurants to 10 people in an effort to stem the spread of the variant that is rapidly spreading since being detected in November.