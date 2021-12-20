Whitmer to address omicron variant in Michigan, no new mandates expected
Beth LeBlanc
The Detroit News
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to update the state Tuesday on the expected impact of the omicron variant amid already high COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in Michigan.
Whitmer is not expected to issue any broad mandates or health orders related to COVID-19 at the Grand Rapids event, but will discuss analyses from public health experts and best practices related to prevention, according to a source with knowledge of the plans.