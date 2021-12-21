Eastern Michigan student speaks about rape allegations, hopes to spur change
Kim Kozlowski
The Detroit News
On Sept. 3, 2020, nearly two years after she told Eastern Michigan University officials she was raped in an off-campus fraternity house, Morgan Werner’s phone rang.
Ypsilanti Police Department Detective Jessica Lowry told Werner she was four months into an investigation of a series of alleged rapes connected to Greek life organizations, and her name had been passed on anonymously as a possible victim. Would she talk?