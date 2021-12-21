Suspect killed, 2 cops in Flint suburb critically injured

A shooting in a suburb of Flint left one man dead and two police officers critically injured Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A Burton Police Department officer and a Genesee County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a 1:56 p.m. call about a person with a gun, said Sheriff Christopher Swanson in a press conference Tuesday.

Officers identified the suspect near the intersection of Columbine Avenue and Bristol Road, said Swanson. A chase and violent confrontation ensued.

The suspect tried to scale a fence that then collapsed on him, said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

When the two officers tried pulling the fence off the suspect to apprehend him, he opened fire; the officers returned fire, said Leyton.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, said Leyton; both officers were wounded. They were taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint by other area officers who responded to the scene and decided not to wait for an ambulance, Leyton added.

The sheriff's deputy was out of surgery Tuesday evening and in critical condition but expected to recover, said Leyton. The Burton officer's condition was upgraded to "fair", said Leyton.

