Clio man, 58, to stand trial for alleged sex assault of girl, 14

Flint — A Clio man will stand trial for multiple criminal sexual conduct charges while his co-defendant was sentenced to at least seven years in prison, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

John Digiacomo, 58, was ordered to stand trial Tuesday by a 67th District judge in Flint, officials said.

The judge also added two charges: first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Digiacomo is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 2014 and 2015 in Genesee County. The girl was 14 at the time, according to authorities.

Authorities charged him in October with several crimes, including three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a life felony; a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony; and three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, also a 15-year felony.

Earlier this month, a district judge in Tuscola County also ordered Digiacomo to stand trial on several criminal sexual conduct charges and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In addition, the attorney general's office said Digiacomo’s co-defendant, Patrick Maule, 39, of Alger, pleaded guilty in Genesee County to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a two-year misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Genesee County on Jan. 7.

Police said both men raped a girl over the course of nearly a year shortly after her 14th birthday. They said Digiacomo threatened to kill her and her family when she tried to cut ties with the men.

Maule also pleaded guilty to several charges in Tuscola County, including three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony. He was sentenced earlier this month to at least seven years in prison for each of the criminal sexual conduct charges. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez