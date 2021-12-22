Livingston Co. undersheriff faces 2 charges after drunken driving arrest

Livingston County Undersheriff Jeffrey Warder is facing two misdemeanor charges related to drunken driving after an arrest Oct. 26.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday morning said Warder, who was pulled over on Pinckney Road by a Michigan State trooper, has been charged by a special prosecutor with one count of operating while intoxicated and one count of having an open container of alcohol.

Each charge carries a possibility of punishment of about 90 days in jail.

The trooper who stopped Warder reported he looked intoxicated and that there was a smell of alcohol in the car. Warder consented to a breath test on scene, which resulted in a preliminary blood alcohol content measurement of .123. A blood test was later drawn and reflected a blood alcohol content of .133.

Livingston County had requested a special prosecutor due to Warder's job with the county.

Arraignment is currently scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19.