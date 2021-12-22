Court upholds dismissal of charges against Lou Anna Simon, calls probe a 'sham'

An appellate panel Tuesday upheld 3-0 the dismissal of charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, with one justice calling the investigation into Simon following the Larry Nassar scandal a "sham."

The attorney general's office provided no evidence that Simon knew the details of a complaint against Nassar in 2014, the appellate panel said, so it's difficult to conclude she lied to police in 2018 when she told them she knew an MSU sports medicine doctor was "under review" but knew "nothing of substance" beyond that.

The brief majority decision was accompanied by a fiery concurrence from Judge Elizabeth Gleicher, an appointee of Democratic former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Gleicher slammed Nessel's investigation, arguing that Simon's statements were "immaterial to the prosecution's sham investigation." Many institutions failed Nassar victims — including MSU and USA Gymnastics — but Simon was only "on the periphery to the abysmal decisions" made by MSU, Gleicher said. Instead, she described Simon as a "high profile target, selected to assuage public anger rather than to protect the integrity of the law."

"...why did the attorney general get involved in a criminal investigation of MSU after Nassar had been sentenced and the civil litigation commenced?" Gleicher wrote of the investigation begun under Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette. "The historical background supports that the goal was to exact retribution for MSU’s failure to stop Nassar rather than to pursue justice for criminal wrongdoing. Dr. Simon was one of the scapegoats selected to justify that effort."

The dismissal came a day after the same three-judge panel vacated the conviction of former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages for lying to police.

An Eaton County district court judge bound Simon over for trial in October 2019 on charges of lying to police. But Eaton County Circuit Judge John Maurer in May 2020 dismissed the case because he determined prosecutors didn't produce sufficient evidence.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office appealed the dismissal in June and defended its actions in a statement Wednesday.

“The evidence presented against President Simon established probable cause for the crimes charged," said Lynsey Mukomel, a spokeswoman for Nessel. "The department followed the evidence where it led. Any claim otherwise is unfounded. We are confident in the integrity of the charges against the defendant and are reviewing appellate options in our continued fight for the survivors.”

In early 2018, during Nassar's nine-day sentencing, Simon stepped down as MSU's president amid criticisms that the university didn't do enough to protect the dozens of women and girls assaulted while Nassar was a university employee and that MSU failed to act on complaints from the women.

Her two felony and two misdemeanor counts of lying to police were linked to allegations that she told police in a May 2018 interview that she knew in 2014 that an MSU sports medicine doctor was "under review" but knew "nothing of substance" beyond that.

Police and prosecutors argued notes from a 2014 meeting between Simon and an employee show that an internal investigation into Nassar was scheduled to be discussed during the meeting.

But the justices noted Tuesday that the two detectives who interviewed Simon in 2018 testified that "they did not ask defendant follow-up questions regarding who informed her that there was a sports medicine doctor under review, when she had been informed, or whether she had asked for additional information."

To conclude she lied to police would be to rely "on mere speculation and suspicion" regarding what she was told in 2014, read the majority opinion from Judge Stephen Borrello, an appointee of Granholm.

"...the evidence was insufficient for a person of ordinary prudence and caution to conscientiously entertain a reasonable belief that defendant made a false or misleading statement," Borrello wrote

Borello and Gleicher were joined by Judge Cynthia Stephens, also an appointee of Granholm.

Gleicher in her opinion went further in criticizing the attorney general's investigation at MSU, arguing it was "difficult to take seriously" the department's self-described effort to root out people who had aided and abetted Nassar.

"It defies reason (and the extensive factual record available in January 2018) that before 2016, anyone at the university believed that Nassar was routinely penetrating the vaginas of his patients or understood that the treatment he claimed to be performing was actually sexual assault," Gleicher wrote.

Gleicher said Simon's statements to police in 2018 were "literally true" and it would be a "fanciful proposition at best" to say they were meant to mislead investigators. Further, Gleicher said Simon's answers were immaterial because they "were incapable of influencing the decision-making process."

"This prosecution is designed to punish and humiliate Dr. Simon for the sins of MSU, not to provide justice for Nassar’s victims or to vindicate the legitimate purposes of the law penalizing those who lie to the police," Gleicher wrote.

